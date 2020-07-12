Today's Paper, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: July 12, 2020, 11:54 PM

Global COVID19 cases near 12.7 million

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases was nearing 12.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 564,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 12,681,472, while the fatalities rose to 564,420, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,245,158 and 134,764, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 1,839,850 infections and 71,469 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (820,916), and is followed by Russia (719,449), Peru (322,710), Chile (312,029), Mexico (295,268), the UK (290,502), South Africa (264,184), Iran (255,117), Spain (253,908), Pakistan (246,351), Italy (242,827), Saudi Arabia (229,480), Turkey (211,981), France (208,015), Germany (199,709), Bangladesh (181,129), Colombia (140,776), Canada (109,150) and Qatar (103,128), the CSSE figures showed. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (44,883), Italy (34,945), Mexico (34,730), France (30,007), Spain (28,403), India (22,123), Iran (12,635), Peru (11,682) and Russia (11,188).

