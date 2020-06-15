Today's Paper, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: June 16, 2020, 6:34 AM

Global COVID19 cases near 7.9 mn: Johns Hopkins University

Representational Pic

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases was nearing 7.9 million, while the death toll has surged to over 432,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 7,893,700, while the fatalities stood at 432,922, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 2,093,508 cases and 115,732 deaths, the US continues with the world’s highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 867,624 infections.

This was followed by Russia (528,267), India (320,922), the UK (297,342), Spain (243,928), Italy (236,989), Peru (229,736), France (194,153), Germany (187,518), Iran (187,427), Turkey (178,239), Chile (174,293), Mexico (146,837), Pakistan (139,230), Saudi Arabia (127,541) and Canada (100,043), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, Brazil has overtaken the UK in the second position with 43,332 COVID-19 deaths. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (41,783), Italy (34,345), France (29,410), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (17,141).

