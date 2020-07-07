'Global COVID19 cases top 11.5mn'

Today's Paper, World
The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to more than 11.5 million, while the deaths have soared to over 537,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

On Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 11,590,195, while the fatalities rose to 537,429, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities with 2,935,008 and 130,277, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 1,623,284 infections and 65,487 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (697,413), and is followed by Russia (686,777), Peru (305,703), Chile (298,557), the UK (287,290), Mexico (261,750), Spain (251,789), Iran (243,051), Italy (241,819), Pakistan (231,818), Saudi Arabia (213,716), Turkey (206,844), South Africa (205,721), France (205,597), Germany (198,064), Bangladesh (165,618), Colombia (117,412), Canada (107,748) and Qatar (100,345), the CSSE figures showed. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (44,321), Italy (34,869), Mexico (31,119), France (29,923), Spain (28,388), India (19,693), Iran (11,731), Peru (10,772) and Russia (10,271).

