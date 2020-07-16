Today's Paper, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: July 16, 2020, 10:49 PM

Global COVID19 cases top 13.5 million: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 13.5 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 583,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 13,070,097, while the fatalities rose to 583,359, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,495,536 and 137,358, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 1,966,748 infections and 75,366 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (936,181), and is followed by Russia (745,197), Peru (337,751), Chile (317,657), Mexico (317,635), South Africa (311,049), the UK (293,469), Iran (264,561), Spain (257,494), Pakistan (255,769), Italy (243,506), Saudi Arabia (240,474), Turkey (215,940), France (210,568), Germany (200,890), Bangladesh (193,590), Colombia (159,898), Argentina (111,146), Canada (110,693) and Qatar (104,983), the CSSE figures showed. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,138), Mexico (36,906), Italy (34,997), France (30,123), Spain (28,413), India (24,309), Iran (13,410), Peru (12,417) and Russia (11,753).

