Today's Paper, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: July 20, 2020, 11:11 PM

Global COVID19 cases top 14.4 million: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: July 20, 2020, 11:11 PM

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to over 14.4 million, while the deaths have topped to more than 605,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 14,448,751, while the fatalities rose to 605,116, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Trending News
File Photo of Azad Ahmad Shah

"We will die without you": Missing Bandipora youth's family appeals him to return home

Representational Photo

Two burglars make abortive bid to loot bank in Kupwara

File Photo

Security forces launch search operation in north Kashmir's Sopore

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Three more die of Covid-19 in Kashmir, J&K toll 259

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,768,055 and 140,500, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,098,389 infections and 79,488 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,077,781), and is followed by Russia (770,311), South Africa (364,328), Peru (353,590), Mexico (344,224), Chile (330,930), the UK (296,358), Iran (273,788), Pakistan (263,496), Spain (260,255), Saudi Arabia (250,920), Italy (244,434), Turkey (219,641), France (211,943), Bangladesh (204,525), Germany (202,735), Colombia (190,700), Argentina (126,755), Canada (112,167) and Qatar (106,648), the CSSE figures showed. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,385), Mexico (39,184), Italy (35,045), France (30,155), Spain (28,420), India (26,816), Iran (14,188), Peru (13,187) and Russia (12,323).

Related News