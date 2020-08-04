Today's Paper, World
Global COVID19 cases top 18.1 million

Washington, Aug 4: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 18.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 691,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,712,724 and 155,388, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,733,677 infections and 94,104 deaths. In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,803,695), and is followed by Russia (854,641), South Africa (516,862), Mexico (443,813), Peru (428,850), Chile (361,493), Colombia (317,651), Iran (312,035), the UK (307,251), Spain (297,054), Saudi Arabia (280,093), Pakistan (280,029) and Italy (248,229).

