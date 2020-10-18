Today's Paper, World
Washington,
UPDATED: October 19, 2020, 12:46 AM

Global Covid19 cases top 39.6 million mark

Washington,
UPDATED: October 19, 2020, 12:46 AM
Representational Image
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 39.6 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,108,800, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 39,608,809 and the fatalities increased to 1,108,800, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 8,106,384 and 219,286, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,432,680, while the country’s death toll soared to 112,998.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,224,362), Russia (1,376,020), Argentina (979,119), Colombia (952,371), Spain (936,560), France (876,342), Peru (862,417), Mexico (847,108), the UK (708,298), South Africa (702,131), Iran (526,490), Chile (490,003), Iraq (423,524), Italy (402,536) and Bangladesh (387,295), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 153,675.

