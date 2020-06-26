Global COVID19 cases top 9.5mn

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 9.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 488,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

With 2,418,570 cases and 124,355 deaths, the US continues with the world’s highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.

Brazil comes in the second place with 1,228,114 infections and 54,971 deaths.

In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (613,148), and is followed by India (473,105), the UK (309,455), Peru (268,602), Chile (259,064), Spain (247,486), Italy (239,706), Iran (215,096), Mexico (202,951), France (197,885), Germany (193,371), Turkey (193,115), Pakistan (192,970), Saudi Arabia (170,639), Bangladesh (126,606), South Africa (118,375) and Canada (104,463), the CSSE figures showed. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (43,314), Italy (34,644), France (29,755), Spain (28,330), Mexico (25,060), India (14,894) and Iran (10,130).