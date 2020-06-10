Today's Paper, World
Global COVID19 cases touch 7.2 million

COVID-19 cases have touched 7.2 million globally, with more than 411,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 7,244,108, while the death toll increased to 411,260, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US continues to be at top with 1,979,411 confirmed cases and deaths at 111,989, according to the CSSE. In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 739,503 infections.

This was followed by Russia (484,630), the UK (290,581), India (276,583), Spain (241,966), Italy (235,561), Peru (199,696), France (191,523), Germany (186,506), Iran (175,927), Turkey (172,114), Chile (142,759), Mexico (124,301), Saudi Arabia (108,571), and Pakistan (108,317), the CSSE figures showed. Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 40,968 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest number of fatalities in Europe. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil (38,406), Italy (34,043), France (29,299), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (14,649).

