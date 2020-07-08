Today's Paper, World
IANS
New York,
UPDATED: July 8, 2020, 11:33 PM

Global Covid19 death toll 540,000

Global Covid-19 deaths surpassed 540,000 on Tuesday, reaching 540,157, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, total Covid-19 cases around the world rose to 11,691,068, according to the CSSE, Xinhua reported.

