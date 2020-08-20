Today's Paper, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: August 21, 2020, 12:18 AM

Global tally 22.3 million

IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: August 21, 2020, 12:18 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 22.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 786,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 22,322,208 and the fatalities rose to 786,185, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 5,527,306 and 173,114, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,456,652 infections and 111,100 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,767,273), and is followed by Russia (935,066), South Africa (596,060), Peru (549,321), Mexico (537,031), Colombia (489,122), Chile (390,037), Spain (370,867), Iran (350,279), the UK (322,996), Argentina (312,659), Saudi Arabia (302,686), Pakistan (290,445), Bangladesh (285,091), France (256,534), Italy (255,278), Turkey (253,108), Germany (229,706), Iraq (188,802), Philippines (173,774), Indonesia (144,945), Canada (125,408), Qatar (115,956), Ecuador (104,475), Kazakhstan (103,571) and Bolivia (103,019), the CSSE figures showed.

