UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 11:04 AM

Google hiring people to launch health record tool for patients

A company spokesperson said that it was "running a user feedback programme to test features that give users the ability to collect health information from their provider patient portals".
Google is hiring people who use Android devices to give feedback for a new medical records tool for patients.

According to Stat News, Google is back after 13 years for such a tool for digitally documenting patient health records.

“The tech giant has launched an early user feedback programme aimed at exploring how patients might want to see, organize, and share their own medical record data,” the report mentioned.

Google is currently recruiting about 300 patients for its health records study in the US.

In 2008, the company launched Google Health aimed to give people a way to see their health information online.

Google had to shut it down in 2012.

“We haven’t found a way to translate that limited usage into widespread adoption in the daily health routines of millions of people,” Google had said in a blog post.

This time, Google is also working on the ‘Care Studio’ programme that gives clinicians a way to search through patient records easily.

Other health efforts include a research app that lets Android users participate in medical studies and a Nest Hub feature that tracks sleep.

