Heating may effectively disinfect N95 masks for reuse: Study

Heating may be the best way to disinfect N95 masks for reuse, according to a study which found that doing so preserves their filtration efficiency for 50 cycles.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, N95 face masks have been in short supply, said the researchers, including those from Stanford University in California, US.

Health care workers, in particular, desperately need these masks to protect themselves from the respiratory droplets of infected patients, they said. Because of the shortage, many have to wear the same mask repeatedly, according to the researchers.

The study, published in the journal ACS Nano, tested several methods for disinfecting N95 materials, finding that heating them preserves their filtration efficiency for 50 cycles of disinfection.

The researchers noted that N95 masks contain a layer of “meltblown” polypropylene fibres that form a porous, breathable network.

To help capture smaller particles that could slip through the holes, the fibres are electrostatically charged, they said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended several methods for disinfecting N95 masks, such as heating, ultraviolet (UV) radiation and bleach treatment, the researchers said. However, so far these methods have not been tested extensively, especially for multiple rounds of disinfection, they said.