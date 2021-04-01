Hospitals in Pakistan on verge of saturation

The COVID-19 situation in Pakistan is getting worse with hospitals in the country on the verge of saturation with more patients contracting the deadly virus, according to a media report on Thursday.

Pakistan reported 4,974 coronavirus cases and 98 deaths on Thursday during the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of daily infections reported since June 20, 2020, when 5,948 cases were reported.

The number of cases in the country have reached 672,931 with over 14,530 deaths and 605,274 recoveries, the ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said on Thursday.

Hospitals in the country are on the verge of saturation and the situation at several places including Islamabad, the federal capital, is worsening with each passing day, the Dawn newspaper reported. Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the main hospital in Islamabad, has exhausted its capacity and patients even have to wait at the emergency centre to get a bed, the report said.