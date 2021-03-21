Today's Paper, World
K J M Varma Varma
Beijing,
UPDATED: March 22, 2021, 2:09 AM

India, Pak, China to participate in SCO joint exercise this year

K J M Varma Varma
Beijing,
UPDATED: March 22, 2021, 2:09 AM

India, Pakistan, China and other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will hold a joint anti-terrorism exercise this year, the eight-member bloc said.

The decision to hold the joint exercise “Pabbi-Antiterror-2021” was announced during the 36th meeting of the Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on March 18.

Trending News

Kashmir Ink | Monday, 22 Mar 2021

DDC Kupwara kick starts Plantation drive at GHSS Nagri

DC Kupwara issues weather advisory

NIT Srinagar hosts interaction session with Director Sales India WD

At the meeting, representatives of the SCO member states also approved the draft program of cooperation for 2022-2024 to counter-terrorism, separatism and extremism.

“Decisions have been made to improve cooperation between the competent authorities of the SCO member states in identifying and suppressing channels that finance terrorist activities,” China’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported, quoting a RATS statement.

Delegations of the competent authorities of India, Kazakhstan, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the RATS Executive Committee attended the meeting, Xinhua reported.

Latest News

Hackers hit computer maker Acer with $50mn ransomware attack

Giving 'wheels' to her passion

Kashmir Ink | Monday, 22 Mar 2021

Abhedananda Home Srinagar celebrates World Forestry Day

RATS, headquartered in Tashkent, is a permanent organ of the SCO which serves to promote cooperation of member states against terrorism, separatism and extremism.

The SCO is an economic and security bloc in which India and Pakistan were admitted as full members in 2017.  Its founding members included China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The next meeting of the Council of the RATS SCO is scheduled to be held in September in Uzbekistan. PTI

Related News