Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Thursday they had detained a “foreign tanker” and 12 of its crew for allegedly smuggling fuel in the Gulf.

The tanker was seized on Sunday “south of the (Iranian) island of Larak” in the Strait of Hormuz, the force’s Sepahnews website said.

The Guards did not detail the name or provenance of the vessel.