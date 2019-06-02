Iran may hold talks if US shows respect, follows rules: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has indicated that Iran could agree to hold talks if the United States shows respect and follows international rules, but said Tehran would not be coerced into negotiations.

Iran has repeatedly castigated Washington’s withdrawal from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers as a breach of international laws and has condemned US sanctions as attempts to force the Islamic republic into agreeing to talks for a new agreement.

On Saturday, Rouhani said: “We are for logic and talks if (the other side) sits respectfully at the negotiating table and follows international regulations, not if it issues an order to negotiate,” the semi-official Fars news agency reported.