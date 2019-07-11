World
Press Trust of India
London,
UPDATED: July 11, 2019, 12:04 PM

Iranian boats attempted to 'impede the passage' of British tanker: UK govt

"Contrary to international law, three Iranian vessels attempted to impede the passage of a commercial vessel, British Heritage, through the Strait of Hormuz"
Press Trust of India
London,
UPDATED: July 11, 2019, 12:04 PM

Three Iranian ships attempted to “impede the passage” of a British oil tanker in Gulf waters, forcing a UK frigate to intervene, the British government said Thursday.

“Contrary to international law, three Iranian vessels attempted to impede the passage of a commercial vessel, British Heritage, through the Strait of Hormuz,” a British government statement said of the incident, which occurred on Wednesday.

Trending News

Defence Ministry approves operation of civilian flights from Awantipora airfield

Highway Issue | No ban on civilian movement: Div Com

Onus on Pak to create environment for normal relations: Govt of India

'Hold talks with all stakeholders'

“HMS Montrose was forced to position herself between the Iranian vessels and British Heritage and issue verbal warnings to the Iranian vessels, which then turned away. We are concerned by this action and continue to urge the Iranian authorities to de-escalate the situation in the region,” the statement said.

Tagged in ,
Related News