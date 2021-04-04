Jordan's Prince Hamzah says he's under house arrest

Jordan’s Prince Hamzah said that he was told by the head of the armed forces not to leave his house or communicate with people, in videos released to international broadcasters hours after the military denied he was under house arrest.

The head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Yousef Ahmed al-Hunaiti, denied reports that the former Crown Prince and King Abdullah’s half-brother was under house arrest or detained, dpa news agency reported.

However, Hamzah released two videos shortly after contradicting the army’s statement.

“I had a visit from the chief of general staff of the Jordanian armed forces this morning, in which he informed me that I was not allowed to go out, to communicate with people or to meet with them because in the meetings that I had been present in, or on social media relating to visits that I had made, there has been criticism of the government or the king,” Hamzah said in a video published by the BBC, where he was speaking in English.

Hamzah said he was not accused of making the criticisms himself.

He said his security has been removed and the internet and phone lines have been cut.

“This is my last form of communication, satellite internet,” he said, adding that the company told him it was instructed to cut it as well. “I am not the person responsible for the breakdown in governance, for the corruption and for the incompetence that has been prevalent in our governing structure for the last 15 to 20 years,” the Prince added.