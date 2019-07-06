'Justice for Kashmir' banner flown during India-Lanka WC game

Also Read | India-Pakistan to clash in WC 2015 opener

A plane carrying the slogan ‘Justice for Kashmir’ was seen flying over the Headingley Cricket Ground as India took on Sri Lanka in their final group stage game in the World Cup on Saturday.

On June 29 during the match between Pakistan and Afghanistan, a plane with a banner reading ‘Justice for Balochistan’ flew over the same stadium.

Reacting to the June 29 incident, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had said: “We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and will work with West Yorkshire police to deal with and understand why this has happened and to ensure it does not happen again.”