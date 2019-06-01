Kashmiris must be given right to self-determination: Pak PM Imran Khan at OIC summit

Urging the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to stand against the oppression going on in the Muslim world, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday demanded right to self-determination for Kashmiri people.

Khan, according to Geo News, said the people of Kashmir have not been given their right to self-determination as had been guaranteed by the UN Security Council’s resolutions.

“The Kashmiris are making a political struggle for their freedom and they must be given their right to self-determination,” he said, as per the report.

He was speaking at the 14th Summit of OIC in Makkah. On Friday, the OIC secretary general said that linking of Kashmir movement with terrorism was a violation of international law.

Khan said the western world has equated Islam with terrorism which had done a tremendous disservice to the Muslim community.

“Religion has nothing to do with terrorism. No religion allows the killing of innocent human beings… This has led to Islamophobia. The moment that is referred to define terrorism, the people in the west could not distinguish between a moderate Muslim and a radical Muslim,” he said.