Malaysian PM silent on Kashmir at UNGA

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin made no mention of Kashmir in his speech at the high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly, reversing last year’s volatile stand of Mahathir Mohamad.

Last year Pakistan was able to get two countries in the 193-member UN — Turkey and Malaysia — to publicly echo its concerns about Kashmir. But this year only Turkey has, making Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a voice in the wilderness. He spoke at length about the Palestine issue calling it a failure of the UN.

“Together with the rest of the international community, Malaysia will continue to reaffirm its support to the realisation of the state of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he said. Last year, Mahathir spoke on the Kashmir issue alongside the Palestine problem.