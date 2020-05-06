Meteorological Centre to come up in Ladakh

The Central government has decided to establish a Meteorological Centre in Ladakh to meet the meteorological services of the newly-carved Union Territory.

The decision came in pursuance to the approval accorded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences on March 9.

The Meteorological Centre will cater to all the operational meteorological services of Ladakh and issue weather forecast and adverse weather warnings as per the mandate of India Meteorological Department.

Besides that, it will also keep close liaison with Srinagar’s Meteorological Centre, Delhi’s Regional Meteorological Centre and the state authorities. “It has been decided by the Government of India to establish a Meteorological Centre at Leh, the capital of Union Territory of Ladakh, to meet the meteorological services of Ladakh,” read the office order issued by Y.K. Reddy, Deputy Director General of Director General of Meteorology. All matters relating to establishment, general administration, financial and technical matters for the Meteorological Centre will be dealt with by Delhi’s Regional Meteorological Centre.