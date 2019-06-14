Modi, Ghani discuss India's role towards inclusive peace process in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the SCO Summit here and discussed the role being played by India towards an inclusive peace process in the conflict-hit nation.

Also Read | US agrees with Russia, China on pulling troops from Afghanistan

“Late night meeting between trusted friends. PM @narendramodi met with Afghan President @ashrafghani on sidelines of #SCOsummit in Bishkek,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted after the meeting.

The two leaders “shared perspectives on situation in Afghanistan, including the role played by India towards an inclusive peace process”, he said.

Also Read | Afghanistan to release 175 Taliban prisoners

Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election.

The SCO is a China-led 8-member economic and security bloc with India and Pakistan being admitted to the grouping in 2017.