Today's Paper, World
Press Trust of India
London,
UPDATED: May 6, 2020, 10:52 PM

Nearly 200 genetic mutations identified in novel coronavirus

Press Trust of India
London,
UPDATED: May 6, 2020, 10:52 PM
Representational Pic

Scientists have identified nearly 200 genetic mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 by analysing virus genes from over 7,500 people infected with the disease globally, an advance that offers clues to direct drugs and vaccine targets.

The study, published in the journal Infection, Genetics and Evolution, characterised patterns of diversity of the genome of the virus, highlighting how it may be adapting and evolving to its human hosts.

Trending News
File Pic

Covid-19: 34 new positive cases reported today, total now in J&K 775

Representational Pic

Riyaz Naikoo killing: Mobile telephony, Internet suspended in Kashmir

Father of Hizb commander Riyaz Naikoo released from detention

Top Hizb commander Riyaz Naikoo, associate killed in Beighpora gunfight

Unidentified militant killed in ongoing Beighpora operation: Police

The researchers from University College London (UCL) in the UK found that a large proportion of the global genetic diversity of SARS-CoV-2 is found in all hardest-hit countries, suggesting extensive global transmission from early on in the epidemic and the absence of single ‘Patient Zeroes’ in most countries.

The findings further establish that the virus only emerged recently in late 2019, before quickly spreading across the globe.

The scientists identified 198 mutations that appear to have independently occurred more than once, which may hold clues to how the virus is adapting.

Latest News
GK Pic

Editorial | The crises post the crisis

Nomadic Gujjar's Annual Migration

Fighting a dual war

Greater Kashmir

What is wrong with Social Security Schemes?

“All viruses naturally mutate. Mutations in themselves are not a bad thing and there is nothing to suggest SARS-CoV-2 is mutating faster or slower than expected,” Professor Francois Balloux from UCL said.

“So far we cannot say whether SARS-CoV-2 is becoming more or less lethal and contagious,” Balloux said.

The small genetic changes, or mutations, identified were not evenly distributed across the virus genome, the researchers said. As some parts of the genome had very few mutations, those invariant parts of the virus could be better targets for drug and vaccine development, they said. “A major challenge to defeating viruses is that a vaccine or drug might no longer be effective if the virus has mutated. If we focus our efforts on parts of the virus that are less likely to mutate, we have a better chance of developing drugs that will be effective in the long run,” Balloux explained.

Related News