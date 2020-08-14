Nishan-e-Pakistan Award conferred upon Syed Ali Shah Geelani

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan Award upon former chairman of Hurriyat (G) Syed Ali Shah Geelani on its Independence Day.

The prestigious award was received by Hurriyat leaders at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on behalf of Geelani. In his message, President Alvi stated that the country was observing it as the “Kashmir Solidarity Day”. Public and private buildings as well as streets bazaars and markets have been profusely illuminated. National flags, buntings, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners are also seen everywhere as part of the celebration of Independence Day.