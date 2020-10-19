Nokia to build moon's first 4G cell network for NASA programme

Nokia says it has been tapped by NASA to build the first cellular communications network on the moon.

The Finnish telecommunications equipment maker said Monday its Nokia Bell Labs’ division will build a 4G communications system to be deployed on a lunar lander to the Moon’s surface in late 2022. NASA is awarding USD 370 million to 14 companies including to provide technology for the Artemis moon-landing program. The program’s aim is establish a long-term human presence on the moon as a warm-up for missions to Mars.