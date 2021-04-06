Today's Paper, World
IANS
Islamabad,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 1:29 AM

'Pak and India cannot afford a war'

SAARC summit: Qureshi accuses India of creating obstacle in regional cooperation
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India and Pakistan cannot afford to engage in an all-out war, as both countries are powered by nuclear weapons.

Pakistan Foreign Minister’s comments came after questions were raised over a statement by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who had said that some counties changed their position over just one phone call. Qureshi maintained that the statement made by the Chinese Foreign Minister was not directed at Pakistan.

Commenting about India-Pakistan relations, Qureshi said that it is Pakistan’s firm belief that “all issues could be resolved through dialogue”, adding that it is India’s responsibility to create a conducive environment. “Pakistan has a clear stance on trade with India. It’s now India’s turn to make the environment conducive for dialogue,” he said.

