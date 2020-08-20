Pak FM leaves for 2-day China visit

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday left for a two-day visit to China to attend the second round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue.

In a video message released before his departure, Qureshi said he was going on a “very important trip to China” and that he had a discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan before leaving, reports Dawn news.

“I am leaving on a very important visit to China. I had a discussion with the Prime Minister regarding this visit yesterday (Wednesday). My delegation will represent the stance of the political and military leadership of the country. “I am hopeful that my meeting with Foreign Minster Wang Yi will prove to be beneficial for both countries,” he was quoted as saying in the video.