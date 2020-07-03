Today's Paper, World
UPDATED: July 3, 2020, 11:51 PM

Pak Foreign Minister tests positive for COVID19

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease and quarantined himself, becoming the latest senior politician in the country to be hit by the deadly virus.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that this afternoon, he felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined himself at home.

“I have now tested positive for Covid-19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers,” he said in a tweet. Qureshi is the senior most functionary of the government to be infected with the virus.

