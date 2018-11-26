Pak hails India's move to send 2 ministers for Kartarpur ceremony

PTI



Pakistan on Sunday welcomed India's decision to send its two Union ministers to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor next week, terming it a "positive response".



Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is located across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. It was established by the Sikh Guru in 1522. The first Gurdwara, GurdwaraKartarpur Sahib, was built here, where Guru Nanak Dev is said to have died.

Both India and Pakistan have announced that stretches would be developed in their respective areas, linking Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with the GurdwaraDarbar Sahib in Pakistan.



Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi welcomed India's decision to send Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri, Radio Pakistan reported. Qureshi termed India's decision as a "positive response to Pakistan's move", it said. "India has responded well to Pakistan's initiative in its bid to bring the Sikh community closer," he told the Associated Press of Pakistan during his visit to the stall of Indian High Commission at the Pakistan Foreign Office Women's Association charity bazar here.



