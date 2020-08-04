Pak plans protests to mark Aug 5

Pakistan will be marking one-year anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir by organising rallies, protests and declaring the day as “Youm-e-Istehsal” (Day of Exploitation).

The Pakistan government will also be changing the name of its main Kashmir Highway in the capital Islamabad to Srinagar Highway in solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be heading to Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan administered Kashmir and will be addressing the legislative assembly.

Kashmir solidarity rallies will be taken out in major cities of Pakistan and across the Pakistan administered Kashmir.

Ahead of the big day and activities, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, along with Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf visited the Line of Control (LoC) to express support and solidarity with the residents. Qureshi was taken to the Chirikot sector of the LoC where he was briefed about the security situation.