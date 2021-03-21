Pak PM Imran Khan having mild COVID symptoms

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are feeling “comfortable with mild symptoms”, his top communication aide said on Sunday, a day after they tested positive for the COVID-19. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, in a tweet in Urdu, said that the prime minister and the first lady are thankful to their well-wishers for their good wishes.

Khan, 68 will continue to perform his official duties via video conferencing, he said. “Prime Minister Imran Khan and First Lady Bashari Imran are comfortable with mild symptoms,” he said in the tweet. According to the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker, Pakistan has so far reported 626,802 cases and 13,843 deaths.