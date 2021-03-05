Today's Paper, World
UPDATED: March 6, 2021, 1:10 AM

Pak PM to seek vote of confidence today

UPDATED: March 6, 2021, 1:10 AM
File Photo of Pak PM Imran Khan
A session of the National Assembly of Pakistan has been called on Saturday when Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence from the parliament.

Pakistan Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, said in a tweet that the session will commence at 12:15 pm on Saturday. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said on Wednesday that Khan would seek a vote of confidence from the parliament after the ruling PTI lost the hotly contested Senate general seat from Islamabad to the joint opposition, the Dawn reported.  

