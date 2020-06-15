Pak releases 2 detained officials of Indian High Commission

Two officials of the Indian High Commission were released on Monday hours after the Pakistani police arrested them for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident here, media reports said.

Police released the two Indian officials after the Foreign Office informed the authorities that they had diplomatic immunity, ARY TV reported.

They were handed over to an official of the Indian mission, it said.

The two officials were arrested after a BMW car hit a pedestrian who was walking on the city’s Embassy Road at around 8am, Geo News reported, quoting some eyewitnesses.

The pedestrian was critically injured and shifted to a hospital for treatment. The car was stopped by a huge crowd of people who handed over its two occupants to police, it said.

After they were arrested, police discovered that the two persons were officials of the Indian High Commission, it said.

The Express Tribune newspaper identified the two Indian officials as Silvades Paul and Dawamu Brahamu. There was no official confirmation about arrest and release of the two officials.