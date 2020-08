Pakistan reported 753 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID19 infections in the country to 286,673, the health ministry said.

The Ministry of National Health Services reported on its COVID19 dedicated website that 10 COVID19 patients died in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of total deaths to 6,139. So far, 264,060 people have recovered from COVID19, while 783 were in critical condition.