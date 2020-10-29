Pakistan anti-terrorism court acquits Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was aquitted by an anti-terrorism court on Thursday in the 2014 Parliament attack case but other senior ministers, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were summoned for indictment, according to media reports.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan, however, halted proceedings against President Arif Alvi due to the presidential immunity granted to him, The Express Tribune reported.

On August 31, 2014, workers of the now ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) marched towards the Parliament and Prime Minister’s House and clashed with police, killing 3 persons and injuring 26 others.

According to a report in the Dawn newspaper, Prime Minister Khan’s acquittal comes after he this week urged the court to acquit him as the prosecution was no longer interested in pursuing the case. PTI