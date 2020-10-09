Today's Paper, World
Press Trust of India
Islamabad,
UPDATED: October 9, 2020, 11:38 PM

Pakistan bans TikTok

Press Trust of India
Islamabad,
UPDATED: October 9, 2020, 11:38 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Pakistan’s telecom watchdog on Friday banned the popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok after getting numerous complaints against its “immoral” content.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement that a “number of complaints from different segments of the society” were made “against immoral/indecent content” on TikTok.

Trending News
Representational Image

BSNL employee dies after falling from tree in Kupwara

Representational Image

Pak targets civilian areas along LoC, IB in Jammu and Kashmir

Representational Pic

Male body recovered in Hazratbal Srinagar

Representational Pic

Youth found dead at his home in north Kashmir's Sopore

The regulator took the step after a “final notice” was given to TikTok to comply with the instructions for development of an effective mechanism for a proactive moderation of its unlawful online contents, it said.

However, TikTok failed to comply with the instructions which forced the PTA to ban it in the country.

The watchdog said that it was open for engagement with the mobile application’s parent company and would review its decision if a mechanism was developed to moderate the content as per the earlier instructions. TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, has been in crosshairs worldwide. The Indian and the US governments have already banned it over security concerns.

Related News