Pakistan, China, Russia win seats on UNHRC

Pakistan along with China, Russia and Cuba won seats on the UN Human Rights Council.

In a secret-ballot voting in the 193-member UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Pakistan secured 169 votes, Uzbekistan received 164, Nepal 150 and China 139. Saudi Arabia lost the race with just 90 votes.

Pakistan is currently serving on the HRC since January 1, 2018. With its re-election, the country will continue as a member for another three-year term commencing on January 1, 2021.

Under the Human Rights Council’s rules, seats are allocated to regions to ensure geographical representation.

Except for the Asia-Pacific contest, the election of 15 members to the 47-member Human Rights Council was all but decided in advance because all the other regional groups had uncontested slates. To be elected, a country needed to obtain the required majority of 97 votes.

Since the HRC’s establishment in 2006, this is the fifth time that Pakistan has been elected to the United Nations’ human rights agency.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was pleased with his country’s re-election to UN Human Rights Council for another 3-yr term.

“We remain committed to upholding human rights for all, prioritizing advancement of tolerance and constructive engagement. We stand resolute against Islamophobia and in support of mutual respect,” Khan said. Earlier, the Foreign Office in Islamabad said Pakistan “remains firmly committed to upholding, promoting and safeguarding human rights and fundamental freedoms for all and will sustain its efforts towards ensuring that the HRC’s work is guided by the principles of universality, impartiality, dialogue and cooperation.”