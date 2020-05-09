Pakistan eases lockdown even as coronavirus cases rise

Pakistan on Saturday began easing the month-long lockdown despite a steady rise in the number of coronavirus cases which has now crossed the 28,000-mark with 618 deaths.

Doctors have warned against easing restrictions. The Representative of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) have demanded that the government observe World Health Organisation protocols and implement strict lockdown.

“We think the number will definitely spike. According to our information, there are five hospitals in Karachi that have a total of 63 beds reserved for coronavirus patients. If this is the condition in a city like Karachi, then you can imagine what it is like in other cities of Pakistan,” said Dr Ikram Tunio of the PMA in a press conference in Karachi.

Officials said that the total number of coronavirus cases jumped to 28,562 with Punjab reporting 10,471 patients, Sindh 10,771, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 4,327, Balochistan 1,876, Islamabad 609, Gilgit- Baltistan 421 and Kashmir 87.

Earlier, the Ministry of National Health Services said 24 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 618.

So far 7,756 patients have recovered. The authorities said 2,70,025 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till now, including 12,982 in the last 24 hours.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah told the media that for the first time more than 1,000 patients were diagnosed with coronavirus in the province in a single day.