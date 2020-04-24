Today's Paper, World
Pakistan extends coronavirus lockdown till May 9; cases rise to 11,155

Pakistan on Friday extended the partial lockdown imposed in the country by another two weeks as the number of people affected by the deadly virus rose to over 11,000.

About 79 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in Pakistan are now locally transmitted, health authorities said.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, 13 more patients died due to the novel coronavirus, taking the toll to 237 and another 2,527 recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 642 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 11,155 in the country, health officials said.

Punjab reported 4,767 patients, Sindh 3,671, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 1,541, Balochistan 607, Gilgit-Baltistan 300, Islamabad 214 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 55 patients.

So far, 13,365 tests have been done in the country, including 6,839 in the last 24 hours.

The confirmed cases are steadily increasing and the officials have warned that the peak would reach by the end of May or beginning of June.

Addressing the media in Islamabad, Planning Minister Asad Umar said, “It has been decided that the ongoing restrictions will continue till May 9.” He said the decision was taken in a meeting of the National Coordination Committee, which was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

