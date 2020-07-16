Pakistan provides consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan on Thursday provided consular access to Indian prisoner on death row Kulbhushan Jadhav, days after Islamabad claimed that he has refused to file an appeal in a court here against his conviction by a military court.

This was the second consular access to Jadhav. The first consular access was provided by Pakistan on September 2, 2019, the Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement.

Jadhav, the 50-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism” in April 2017. Weeks later, India approached the ICJ against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

“Two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to Commander Jadhav at 1500 hours,” the FO said in the statement. “Pakistan remains committed to fully implementing the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s judgment of 17 July 2019. It is hoped that India will cooperate with the Pakistan court in giving full effect to the said judgement,” the statement said.