Pakistan reported 330 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 299,233, according to official data.

Five more virus-related fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 6,350, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

A total of 606 virus patients were in critical condition, the ministry said. The authorities have conducted 2,802,210 tests, including 23,521 in the last 24 hours.