Pakistani news anchor gunned down in Karachi

A news anchor of a prominent Pakistani channel was shot dead over personal enmity here, police said Wednesday.

Bol News anchor Mureed Abbas had a heated argument with some people over a monetary dispute which escalated into a violent clash in Khayaban-e-Bukhari area on Tuesday night, they said.

The accused opened fire, killing the anchor and his friend, DIG South Sharjeel Kharal said.

Abbas sustained multiple bullet wounds in chest and abdomen, he said.

Police raided the house of the suspect and caught him attempting suicide.

“The suspect shot himself in the chest,” he said.

He was admitted into hospital in a critical condition.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kaleem Imam directed the concerned deputy inspector general to furnish a report. He also directed the concerned officials to conduct a forensic examination of the evidence.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah, who was on Iran visit, issued directions to maintain law and order following the incident.