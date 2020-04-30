Pakistani stars, fans mourn

The death of Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor has not only saddened his family, fans and movie buffs in India, the people in Pakistan, where his grandfather and father were born, too are mourning the loss of the veteran actor. Kapoor, who died on Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer, was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai in the presence of close family. He was 67.

His death has shocked fans and his colleagues across the world. Given the popularity of his films in Pakistan, fans and the film fraternity in the country have also lamented the loss of the legendary actor.

“We had no relation with Rishi Kapoor, but had a liking for him because of watching him as film hero from childhood and his connection with a place which is also a birthplace of mine,” said Pervaiz Ahmad, a resident of Peshawar. “Rishi’s death has saddened me a lot,” he said.

One generation of the Kapoor family was born in Peshawar in Pakistan. The family migrated to India after the partition in 1947.

The actor’s ancestral home, dubbed as the Kapoor Haveli, is located in Qissa Khwani Bazar, in Peshawar. The Bobby star’s father Raj Kapoor, grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor and grand uncle Trilock Kapoor were all born in this building.

In 1990, Kapoor visited the palatial house which still exists at Dhaki Nalbandi along with his brother Randeer Kapoor.

Later, his uncle, Shashi Kapoor also visited Peshawar with the sole objective to see the house.

“Perhaps the feeling expressed by Pervaiz portrays sentiments of all the dwellers of Peshawar over sad demise of Rashi,” said Ibrahim Zia, a resident of Peshawar who is a historian and has written a book titled ‘Peshawar ki Funkar’ (Artists of Peshawar).

“We feel pride over connection of a number of Bollywood stars with Peshawar like Dilip Kumar, Kapoors, Shahrukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Amjad Khan and Vinod Khanna,” Zia said.

Ibrahim said the houses of Kapoors’ and Dilip Kumar must be protected as a mark of respect to them for their remarkable contributions to cinema.

“The alleys going towards houses of Peshawar-based renowned film actors be named after them so that a message is conveyed that people of Peshawar have a feeling of love, honour and respect for them,” Zia suggested.

Pakistani cricketers and film stars also mourned the death of Kapoor and paid rich tributes to him.

“Yeh Zindagidardbhihai, yeh zindagi hai davabhi. Diltorna he najaanay, jaanay yeh dil jornabhi. Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Rishi Kapoorji @chintskap. He takes away an era with him and all his colours. Big fan. Love to family,” said former cricketer and fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar in a tweet.

Former captain of Pakistan cricket team and incumbent bowling coach Waqar Younis said: “Heartbroken, Broken heart. Terrible week for the World cinema. An era ends with your demise but you will stay in our Hearts forever. My deepest condolences to the Kapoor family.”

Kapoor’s Pakistani co-star in ‘Hina’ of 1990 Zeba Bakhtiar said in a tweet: “A mentor, inspiration and friend to me, a part of my family in so many ways I cannot imagine life without you Chintu (Rishi Kapoor). May you ever be surrounded with the joy, exuberance and integrity that was yours. May you be blessed with the best in the hereafter.” The news that Kapoor had lost his battle with cancer came a day after the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.