President Trump again refuses to acknowledge his defeat to Biden; claims he 'won' election

President Donald Trump on Wednesday again asserted that he “won” the November 3 presidential election against Joe Biden as he reiterated his allegations that there was voter fraud all over the US.

Trump, a Republican, still refuses to concede the election and continues to make unsubstantiated claims of “massive” voter fraud.

His campaign team has filed a series of lawsuits contesting the results in key states, although election officials say there is no evidence of widespread irregularities.

“AND I WON THE ELECTION. VOTER FRAUD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY!” Trump wrote in an all caps tweet in which he tagged a tweet of The New York Times along with a map of the United States which said he received 10.1 million more votes across the US than he received four years ago, including in areas with a majority of Hispanic voters.

Another tweet from The New York Times in the same series said that President-elect Biden added 12.6 million votes over Hillary Clinton’s total from four years ago. He did well in urban and suburban counties, especially those with educated white voters, including in Republican areas, it said. President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, is projected to have won the popular vote by more than 5.6 million ballots – 3.6 percentage points – although some votes are still being counted. The mainstream media declared Biden as the winner of the presidential election after the 77-year-old former vice president crossed the mandatory 270 electoral votes out of the 538-member Electoral College.