World
Press Trust of India
Doha,
UPDATED: June 3, 2019, 10:08 AM

Qatar rejects Mecca talks outcome

Press Trust of India
Doha,
UPDATED: June 3, 2019, 10:08 AM

Qatar’s foreign minister said on Sunday that Doha rejected the outcome of the recent Mecca talks on mounting regional tensions with Iran as it had not been properly consulted.

Saudi Arabia hosted three summits in the holy city over the weekend critical of Iran after King Salman warned that “terrorist” attacks in the Gulf region could imperil global energy supplies.

Trending News

Defence Minister to visit Siachen, Srinagar today

Premier mental health programme fails to take off in Kashmir

High-level panel for all-out effort to deal with highway landslides

Jammu city continues to reel under heat wave

“The statements of the Gulf and Arab summits were ready in advance and we were not consulted on them,” Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told the Al-Araby broadcaster.

“Qatar has reservations on the Arab and Gulf summits because some of their terms are contrary to Doha’s foreign policy.”

Tehran has strongly denied involvement in recent attacks on oil infrastructure and regional shipping — incidents that prompted Riyadh to convene the three crisis summits.

Latest News

Car bomb kills 13 in rebel-held northern Syrian town

'STOP!' bombing, killing in Syria's Idlib: Trump

Army soldier killed, another injured in Tral militant attack

Two bodies recovered after brief shootout in south Kashmir's Shopian

Shortage of public transport irks Ramban residents

In a tweet just before the start of the summit, the king vowed to confront “aggressive threats and subversive activities”.

Qatar is the subject of a two-year Saudi-led economic embargo including bans on direct air, land and sea travel between the boycotting nations and Qatar, as well sanctions.

The alliance, which also includes Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, accuses Qatar of supporting Islamist movements and Iran — claims it denies.

But Doha has looked to Tehran to ease its economic isolation, sourcing key imports from Iran and re-routing many flights by its flag carrier Qatar Airways over the Islamic republic.

“We hoped the Mecca summits would lay the groundwork for dialogue to reduce tensions with Iran,” the foreign minister added in comments reposted on Twitter by his ministry.

“The Mecca summit ignored the important issues in the region, such as the Palestine issue and the war in Libya and Yemen.”

Tagged in , ,
Related News