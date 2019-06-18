Qureshi, Pompeo discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Visiting Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a telephonic call with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed bilateral relations and regional peace and security, according to a statement by the Pakistan High Commission here.

“Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed Secretary Pompeo about the measures being taken by Pakistan in accordance with the National Action Plan and the initiatives being taken by the government to carry out economic restructuring,” Dawn news quoted the statement as saying on Monday.

“He also spoke about the steps that Pakistan has been taking for compliance with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan. In this context, he highlighted the regulatory mechanisms that have been put in place to curb money laundering and terror financing practices.”

The Foreign Minister also spoke to his US counterpart on the Afghanistan peace process.

“He reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to play its positive role in this process and to support an intra Afghan dialogue.

“He also highlighted the Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) as a mechanism for strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and to have constructive engagement,” the statement added.

Earlier on Monday, Qureshi also met British Home Secretary Sajid Javid here.

The two “discussed matters of mutual interest that included security cooperation, efforts to curb money laundering, organised crime and illegal migration”, the Pakistan High Commission said.