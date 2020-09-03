Rajnath in Russia for strategic cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said he had an “excellent meeting” with his Russian counterpart Gen. Sergey Shoigu during which he appreciated the “steadfast support” provided by Russia in response to the country’s defence and security needs.

Singh, who arrived here on Wednesday on a three-day visit to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), pressed for expediting supply of a number of weapons systems, ammunition and spares to India by Russia under contracts which were concluded earlier.

Taking to Twitter, Singh termed his one-hour meeting with Shoigu at the Russian Ministry of Defence as “excellent”. “Excellent meeting with the Russian Defence Minister General Sergey Shoigu in Moscow today. We talked about a wide range of issues, particularly how to deepen defence and strategic cooperation between both the countries,” he said in a tweet.