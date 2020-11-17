RSF announces 2020 Press Freedom Awards

The Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has nominated The Kashmir Walla editor, Fahad Shah, among 12 others from twelve countries for the 2020 RSF Press Freedom Awards, to be awarded in Taipei on 8 December.

The nomination’s citation of the RSF awards reads: “Editor of the main investigative website The Kashmir Walla, Fahad Shah is regularly summoned for questioning by the police about his reports in order to intimidate and threaten him, but also to try to force him to reveal his sources, which he refuses to do under any circumstances. He has also been the target of physical assaults. The outlet that he runs has played an important part in defending press freedom, using innovative methods to keep 8 million Kashmiris informed despite the fact that they have been cut off from the outside world since the territory’s autonomy was rescinded in August 2019.”

RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloir in a statement said “this prize does not just pay tribute to them. It is also deliberately intended as a demonstration of support for journalists who are too often imprisoned, prosecuted or threatened for embodying these values.”